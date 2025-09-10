Left Menu

Trump's Battle Over Fed Governor's Dismissal: Independence in Question

The Trump administration is appealing a ruling preventing the removal of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Accused of mortgage fraud, Cook argues her ousting is politically motivated due to her monetary policy stance. This case raises critical questions about the Fed's independence and presidential authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 23:38 IST
In a bold move, President Donald Trump's administration is swiftly appealing a federal ruling that temporarily blocks the dismissal of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. The move comes as Trump aims to remove Cook ahead of the Federal Reserve's important interest-rate-setting meeting next week.

The U.S. Department of Justice quickly filed notice with the U.S. Court of Appeals after U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb ruled that Trump's claims of Cook's alleged mortgage fraud were insufficient for her removal. The case is garnering attention for its implications on the independence of the U.S. central bank.

Cook, asserting her innocence, claims the allegations are a pretext to oust her due to her monetary policy views. As the case potentially heads to the U.S. Supreme Court, it tests the limits of presidential powers and the Fed's ability to conduct policy free from political influence, at a crucial time when rate decisions are being made.

