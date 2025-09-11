Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Immigrant Service Restrictions
A U.S. federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's attempt to impose new immigration-related restrictions on access to federally funded services. This move prevents policies that would require migrants to verify their legal status before accessing programs such as health clinics and preschools from taking effect.
A federal judge has intervened to halt the Trump administration's plans to restrict migrant access to various federally funded services. This decision was spearheaded by U.S. District Judge Mary McElroy in response to a lawsuit filed by 21 Democratic-led states and Washington D.C.
The proposed changes were intended to mandate verification of lawful immigration status for migrants to access services, such as health clinics and educational programs. However, Judge McElroy noted the inadequacy of the administration's policy formulation, criticizing it as rushed and lacking public consultation.
The controversial policy interpreted a 1996 law differently, extending restrictions to programs traditionally open to all. This reinterpretation sparked legal challenges from states prioritizing access to essential services for all residents, irrespective of immigration status.
