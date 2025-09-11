The British government revealed plans on Wednesday to mass produce Ukrainian-designed interceptor drones aimed at combating Russian missile threats and attack drones. This joint production initiative seeks to manufacture thousands of drones monthly, each costing less than a tenth of their target's expense, according to a government statement.

The initiative follows a June agreement between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on a defense co-production endeavor. Meanwhile, Polish forces intercepted Russian drones entering their airspace amid Ukraine's ongoing conflict. Russia has denied any involvement, citing their potential trajectory from Ukraine's direction.

Reaffirming its support for Ukraine, the UK government has committed to increasing drone deliveries tenfold by April 2026, earmarking 4.5 billion pounds ($6.10 billion) in military assistance this year alone, showcasing its largest support package yet. ($1 equals 0.7377 pounds)

(With inputs from agencies.)