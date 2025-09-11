Left Menu

UK's Pharma Pricing Dilemma: Investment Slump Amid Government Standoff

Britain's pharmaceutical sector faces a decline in foreign investment due to ongoing disputes over drug pricing with the UK government. The industry has been negotiating revenue returns with the National Health Service, and recent talks failed to reach a solution. U.S. pressure and potential tariffs further complicate the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-09-2025 03:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 03:02 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British pharmaceutical sector is witnessing a notable decline in foreign investment as disputes over drug pricing with the UK government remain unresolved, the country's main pharmaceutical lobby group reported on Wednesday. The industry has been mired in protracted negotiations with ministers over revenue returns from UK sales.

A recent report highlights that, since 2017, Britain's ranking for foreign direct investment in the pharmaceutical sector has plummeted, according to the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry. This decline is partly attributed to the government's stringent revenue return policies.

On the global stage, U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing pressure on the UK and EU to increase purchases from American pharmaceutical firms adds another layer of complexity, with potential tariffs looming. Bilateral discussions remain uncertain as both countries seek to finalize agreements on pharmaceutical trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

