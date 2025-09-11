Left Menu

Regulators Move to Disband Climate Risk Committees Amid Policy Shifts

U.S. financial regulators have voted to dismantle committees focused on financial risks from climate change, reversing efforts by the Biden administration. The decision aligns with a 'back to basics' regulatory approach by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, aiming to ease requirements and boost economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 04:59 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 04:59 IST
Regulators Move to Disband Climate Risk Committees Amid Policy Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy reversal, U.S. financial regulators voted on Wednesday to dismantle two committees focused on monitoring financial risks associated with climate change. This move ends a multi-year Biden administration effort to address climate threats within financial regulations.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council, chaired by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, rescinded the charters of the Climate-Related Financial Risk Committee and the Climate-Related Financial Risk Advisory Committee. Treasury Secretary Bessent stated that this action is part of his "back to basics" approach to financial regulation, focusing on easing capital requirements to stimulate economic growth.

The decision represents a broader rollback of Biden's climate policies, addressing federal support for clean energy and deregulating fossil fuel production. Critics argue that this rollback compromises protections against the financial impacts of climate disasters, such as those affecting housing and insurance sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. House Moves Forward with Divisive $900 Billion Defense Bill

U.S. House Moves Forward with Divisive $900 Billion Defense Bill

 Global
2
Bolsonaro's Coup Trial: A Dramatic Legal Showdown

Bolsonaro's Coup Trial: A Dramatic Legal Showdown

 Brazil
3
FBI Director Patel Updates on Charlie Kirk Case

FBI Director Patel Updates on Charlie Kirk Case

 United States
4
Visa Talks Amid Diplomatic Tensions: South Korea and US Discuss New Visa Category

Visa Talks Amid Diplomatic Tensions: South Korea and US Discuss New Visa Cat...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025