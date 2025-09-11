Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Rs 650 Crore GST Fraud

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a series of raids across multiple states connected to a Rs 650 crore fake GST input tax credit fraud. This operation spans Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. The ED's action is under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 09:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on financial crime, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) undertook extensive raids across several states on Thursday. The raids pertain to an alleged fraudulent claim of GST input tax credits worth Rs 650 crore.

Sources revealed that the coordinated actions were carried out in locations that included Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. The operations were spearheaded by the Guwahati office of the federal agency.

These measures mark a vital enforcement under the ambit of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, showcasing the government's intent to tackle financial misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

