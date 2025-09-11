AI-Generated Modi Video Sparks Legal Action
A man in Uttar Pradesh was detained for allegedly uploading an inappropriate AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. Police identified the accused as Durgesh Kumar from Bannawa village. Legal proceedings are ongoing as Kumar awaits his court appearance.
- India
In a significant development in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district, police have detained a man accused of posting an inappropriate AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.
Authorities identified the suspect as Durgesh Kumar from Bannawa village, indicating swift judicial action is anticipated.
Rae Bareli Police confirmed Kumar's custody with plans for a court appearance, marking the commencement of further legal proceedings.
