Bihar Police Expands Canine Squad with Elite Recruits

Thirty specially trained canines will soon join the ranks of the Bihar Police dog squad, an official announced. Currently honing their skills at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy in Hyderabad, these dogs are on track to be inducted within the next two to three months, according to Additional Director General (CID) Parasnath.

Presently, the squad comprises 67 dogs, a number that will surge to 97 with the new additions. The overall sanctioned capacity is 200 dogs, prompting authorities to purchase an additional 50 from Punjab's Home Guard Training Institute. The ADG emphasized the critical role these dogs play, revealing that existing squad members are skilled in detecting explosives, tracking, identifying liquor, and locating narcotics and psychotropic substances.

The squad is composed of multiple breeds, such as 55 Labradors, six Belgian Malinois, four German Shepherds, and two Golden Retrievers, each serving at various police range headquarters. Deployed in criminal investigations and VVIP events, these dogs are instrumental in identifying illicit drugs and ensuring the safety and success of law enforcement operations.

