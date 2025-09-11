Coordinated Raids Foil Major Terror Plot Across States

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's Special Cell, in collaboration with Central agencies, dismantled a terror module that was allegedly plotting a major attack. Three operatives, including Aftab, Sufiyan, and Ashar Danish, were arrested during a series of coordinated raids across multiple states.

Sources disclosed that the raids led to the seizure of a plethora of materials intended for crafting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Among the items recovered were weapons, chemicals such as sodium bicarbonate, gas masks, and various electrical devices pivotal in IED assembly.

Ongoing investigations aim to unravel the module's network, funding sources, and potential targets. Additionally, digital devices seized are being scrutinized to uncover any international links. The arrests have thwarted a potential terror attack, underscoring the importance of inter-agency collaboration in national security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)