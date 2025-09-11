Disillusioned Naxalites Surrender: A Break from Maoist Ideology

In a significant development, 16 Naxalites have surrendered to police authorities in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, signaling a growing disillusionment within Maoist ranks.

The surrendered cadres, upset over the 'hollow' Maoist ideology and internal feuds, revealed the exploitation faced by local members at the hands of top leaders, who they claim mislead tribals with false promises.

The government has assured rehabilitation support for the ex-Naxalites, offering Rs 50,000 each, as part of its broader initiative to eradicate Naxalism by 2026.