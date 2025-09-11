Left Menu

Disillusioned Naxalites Surrender: A Break from Maoist Ideology

Sixteen Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, citing disillusionment with Maoist ideology and atrocities. Despite holding low ranks, they played key roles in the insurgency. They accused top leaders of misleading and exploiting locals. The surrendered cadres received government assistance and will undergo rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narayanpur | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:50 IST
Disillusioned Naxalites Surrender: A Break from Maoist Ideology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, 16 Naxalites have surrendered to police authorities in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, signaling a growing disillusionment within Maoist ranks.

The surrendered cadres, upset over the 'hollow' Maoist ideology and internal feuds, revealed the exploitation faced by local members at the hands of top leaders, who they claim mislead tribals with false promises.

The government has assured rehabilitation support for the ex-Naxalites, offering Rs 50,000 each, as part of its broader initiative to eradicate Naxalism by 2026.

TRENDING

1
Newcastle United Teams Up with BYDFi for Global Digital Expansion

Newcastle United Teams Up with BYDFi for Global Digital Expansion

 India
2
Rising Toll of Brain-Eating Amoeba in Kerala

Rising Toll of Brain-Eating Amoeba in Kerala

 India
3
Banjara Community's Quest for ST Status in Maharashtra

Banjara Community's Quest for ST Status in Maharashtra

 India
4
South Korean Stock Market Surges Amid Reform Promises

South Korean Stock Market Surges Amid Reform Promises

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025