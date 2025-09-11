Bilateral Talks Blossom in Varanasi: Modi Meets Mauritius Counterpart
Narendra Modi met Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi for bilateral talks focusing on development, capacity building, health, education, and renewable energy. The meeting aims to strengthen the 'enhanced strategic partnership' formed during Modi's 2025 visit to Mauritius.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with his Mauritius counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, in Varanasi, setting the stage for crucial bilateral talks. The meeting, held amid jubilant local festivities, focused on development partnerships and capacity building between the two nations.
Both leaders explored avenues for collaboration in health, education, science, and technology, as well as infrastructure and emerging domains like renewable energy and the blue economy, according to an official release. This visit follows their escalating partnership during Modi's 2025 state visit to Mauritius.
The meeting marks Modi's 52nd visit to Varanasi since becoming an MP in 2014, reinforcing his commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties from his parliamentary constituency.
ALSO READ
India and Mauritius are two nations, but our dreams and destiny are one: PM Modi.
Free, open, prosperous Indian Ocean is in our shared interest: PM Modi after talks with Mauritius counterpart.
India fully committed to strengthening security and maritime capacity of Exclusive Economic Zone of Mauritius: PM Modi.
India and Mauritius are not just partners but family: PM Modi in Varanasi.
India and Mauritius will take steps to conduct trade in local currency: PM Modi after talks with Mauritius counterpart.