Bilateral Talks Blossom in Varanasi: Modi Meets Mauritius Counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with his Mauritius counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, in Varanasi, setting the stage for crucial bilateral talks. The meeting, held amid jubilant local festivities, focused on development partnerships and capacity building between the two nations.

Both leaders explored avenues for collaboration in health, education, science, and technology, as well as infrastructure and emerging domains like renewable energy and the blue economy, according to an official release. This visit follows their escalating partnership during Modi's 2025 state visit to Mauritius.

The meeting marks Modi's 52nd visit to Varanasi since becoming an MP in 2014, reinforcing his commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties from his parliamentary constituency.