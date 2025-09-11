US Releases Korean Workers Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

The release of 330 workers, mainly South Korean nationals, from detention at a Georgia battery factory underlines US-South Korea diplomatic dynamics. The Foreign Ministry of South Korea announced their release ahead of their scheduled flight back to Seoul.

The workers were taken by bus to Atlanta where they will board a charter flight set to land in South Korea on Friday afternoon. This development follows last week's immigration raid at a site associated with Hyundai's automotive operations in Georgia.

The September 4 raid intensified tensions, coming on the heels of South Korea's significant financial commitments to US investments amidst trade discussions. The incident sparked widespread discontent in South Korea as efforts to circumvent high tariffs imposed by the Trump administration continue.

