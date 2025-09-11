Nepal's Gen Z Protests: Sushila Karki in the Lead for Interim Leadership Amidst Unrest

Nepal's army resumed crucial talks on Thursday with 'Gen Z' protesters to select an interim leader for the Himalayan nation following deadly demonstrations that led to the prime minister's resignation. Soldiers patrolled a subdued Kathmandu after protests, the worst in decades, were ignited by a controversial social media ban.

Sushila Karki, the former Chief Justice, is the frontrunner for the interim leadership role. Known for her integrity and fearlessness, many protest leaders have recommended her for the position. Despite challenges in finding a constitutional path to her appointment, Karki's candidacy remains strong amid some dissent among protesters.

The protests, marked by intense unrest and vandalism of government property, have claimed 30 lives with over 1,000 injured. Most participants were young individuals frustrated with the government's inability to combat corruption and improve economic conditions, raising significant concerns about Nepal's political future.

