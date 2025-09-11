Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Assam: Bandh Disrupts Dhubri

Normal life in Assam's Dhubri district was disrupted by a 12-hour bandh called by the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union, protesting alleged police excesses. The unrest followed a scuffle during a torchlight procession demanding Scheduled Tribe status and a separate state. The state government suspended local police officers amid ongoing inquiries.

Normal life in Assam's Dhubri district came to a halt on Thursday following a 12-hour bandh. The shutdown was initiated by the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU), protesting alleged police brutality during a torchlight procession in Golakganj town, aiming to highlight their demands for Scheduled Tribe status and a separate state.

The state government responded by suspending the officer-in-charge of the Golakganj police station, and another officer was 'reserve closed'. Security measures were intensified throughout the district, which lies on the Bangladesh border. The violent confrontation between protesters and law enforcement resulted in several injuries.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dispatched PHED Minister Jayanta Malla Barua to assess the situation in Dhubri. The minister met with injured individuals and community leaders, urging peace. An inquiry has been launched into the police actions, with a report expected within five days. The incident has intensified calls for recognizing the demands of six communities seeking Scheduled Tribe status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

