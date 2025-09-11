Court Rejects NIA's Bid for Tests in Pahalgam Terror Case
A court has denied the National Investigation Agency's request for polygraph and narco-analysis tests on two men arrested related to the Pahalgam terror attack due to violations of the right against self-incrimination. The NIA had claimed the accused consented to the tests, which they later denied.
- Country:
- India
A special court has thrown out the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) request to conduct polygraph and narco-analysis tests on two individuals linked to the Pahalgam terror attack. The decision was made on grounds that such tests would infringe on the constitutional right against self-incrimination.
The NIA, which took charge of the investigation shortly after the April 22 attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, asserted that the accused had agreed to the tests to demonstrate their innocence. This was contradicted by Bashir Ahmad Jothatd and Parvaiz Ahmed, who stated in court they had not agreed to undergo these procedures.
The court cited precedents and guidelines, emphasizing the need for voluntary consent recorded by a judicial magistrate for such scientific tests. The two accused are alleged to have provided shelter to the terrorists before the attack, which led to their arrests under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inter Milan's Make-or-Break Moment: A Crucial Test Against Juventus
Allegations and Protests: Sparks of Unrest in India and Nepal
Nepal's Gen Z Protest Drives Interim Leadership Talks Amid Political Turmoil
Economic Impact on Truck Operators Amid Nepal's Gen Z Protests
Win Big in the IBSAT 2025 National Mock Test