Fugitive Flees Hospital with Stolen Rifle in Madhya Pradesh

Ravindra Parihar, a prisoner undergoing treatment at a district hospital in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, escaped after stealing a rifle from an escorting policeman. Facing multiple criminal charges, Parihar is now subject to a reward offer for information leading to his capture. This marks the third escape incident involving him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatarpur | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:31 IST
prisoner
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen escape, Ravindra Parihar, a prisoner at Chhatarpur's district hospital in Madhya Pradesh, fled in the early hours on Thursday, taking a policeman's rifle with him. The incident has sparked a suspension of four officers due to alleged negligence.

Parihar, already on trial for attempted murder and facing multiple other charges, managed to steal the ward key from an escorting police officer's pocket. Subsequently, he made his getaway, leaving authorities scrambling. Superintendent of Police Agam Jain revealed that CCTV footage is under review, and a reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for information leading to his arrest.

This escape adds to Parihar's notorious record. Last November, he evaded capture after allegedly attacking police in his native village. The relentless fugitive also attempted to disarm arresting officers, underlining the urgency of his capture for regional law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

