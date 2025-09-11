Fugitive Flees Hospital with Stolen Rifle in Madhya Pradesh

In a brazen escape, Ravindra Parihar, a prisoner at Chhatarpur's district hospital in Madhya Pradesh, fled in the early hours on Thursday, taking a policeman's rifle with him. The incident has sparked a suspension of four officers due to alleged negligence.

Parihar, already on trial for attempted murder and facing multiple other charges, managed to steal the ward key from an escorting police officer's pocket. Subsequently, he made his getaway, leaving authorities scrambling. Superintendent of Police Agam Jain revealed that CCTV footage is under review, and a reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for information leading to his arrest.

This escape adds to Parihar's notorious record. Last November, he evaded capture after allegedly attacking police in his native village. The relentless fugitive also attempted to disarm arresting officers, underlining the urgency of his capture for regional law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)