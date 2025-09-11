Legacy of Compassion: Inauguration of SPK Foundation

New Delhi witnessed an inspiring event with the inauguration of the SPK Foundation, dedicated to legal aid, child education, and organ donation awareness.

Held at the Indian International Centre, the launch was marked by a dignified gathering of leaders, celebrating the life's work of Late Shri Pankaj Kalia.

Guests highlighted the foundation's mission and the importance of service to marginalized communities, setting a powerful agenda for social change and empowerment.

