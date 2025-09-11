Legacy of Compassion: Inauguration of SPK Foundation
The SPK Foundation has been launched in New Delhi in honor of Late Shri Pankaj Kalia. The foundation focuses on legal aid, child education, and organ donation awareness. Eminent leaders graced the event, emphasizing service to humanity and the urgent need for social justice and empowerment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:33 IST
- Country:
- India
New Delhi witnessed an inspiring event with the inauguration of the SPK Foundation, dedicated to legal aid, child education, and organ donation awareness.
Held at the Indian International Centre, the launch was marked by a dignified gathering of leaders, celebrating the life's work of Late Shri Pankaj Kalia.
Guests highlighted the foundation's mission and the importance of service to marginalized communities, setting a powerful agenda for social change and empowerment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement