Daring Robbery Unraveled: Criminals Caught in Jahangirpuri
Two men with extensive criminal backgrounds were arrested for robbing a man in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. The suspects threatened the victim with a knife, stealing his mobile, cash, and gold earring. They were apprehended after police analyzed CCTV footage and recovered stolen items. Investigations continue.
In a recent development in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police detained two individuals accused of robbing a local resident of his belongings, including a gold earring.
The suspects, Jamil alias Tiya and Moinuddin alias Chuha, were apprehended following a thorough analysis of CCTV footage from the crime scene. This duo, notorious for past involvements in over 15 criminal cases, allegedly ambushed 34-year-old Sunil.
Reports indicate that Jamil lured Sunil into a park where they, along with an accomplice, threatened him with a knife and made off with his possessions. The police, upon investigation, recovered a knife and the stolen earring; further inquiries are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
