Daring Robbery Unraveled: Criminals Caught in Jahangirpuri

In a recent development in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police detained two individuals accused of robbing a local resident of his belongings, including a gold earring.

The suspects, Jamil alias Tiya and Moinuddin alias Chuha, were apprehended following a thorough analysis of CCTV footage from the crime scene. This duo, notorious for past involvements in over 15 criminal cases, allegedly ambushed 34-year-old Sunil.

Reports indicate that Jamil lured Sunil into a park where they, along with an accomplice, threatened him with a knife and made off with his possessions. The police, upon investigation, recovered a knife and the stolen earring; further inquiries are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)