RJD Delegation Urges Transparent Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar
Leaders from RJD met the Election Commission of India to discuss the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar, emphasizing transparency and simplification. The EC assured efforts for a better procedure. This revision has faced opposition criticism for potential disenfranchisement, with the Supreme Court mandating Aadhaar as voter ID proof.
A delegation from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.
RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha led discussions about simplifying the process and ensuring transparency, receiving assurances from ECI on addressing these concerns.
The revision faces opposition criticism for potential disenfranchisement, with the Supreme Court insisting on Aadhaar as voter ID proof.
