U.S. Eyes Reopening Minsk Embassy Amid Diplomatic Moves
John Coale, representing President Trump, communicated to Belarusian President Lukashenko a U.S. desire to reopen its Minsk embassy to normalize relations. The U.S. had shut its embassy in early 2022 when Belarus supported Russia's military movements into Ukraine. Belarus released 52 prisoners who headed to Lithuania.
John Coale, acting as a representative for President Donald Trump, conveyed to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko the U.S. interest in reopening its embassy in Minsk. This move aims to normalize bilateral relations, as reported by the Belta news agency.
The United States had initially closed its embassy in Minsk in February 2022 after observing that Russian President Vladimir Putin was using Belarus as a staging ground for military operations against Ukraine.
In a related development, Belarus released 52 prisoners who have since traveled to Lithuania, according to a spokesperson from the U.S. embassy in Vilnius. Coale had spearheaded a U.S. delegation to discuss diplomatic matters with Belarusian officials.
