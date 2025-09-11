U.S. Eyes Reopening Minsk Embassy Amid Diplomatic Moves

John Coale, acting as a representative for President Donald Trump, conveyed to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko the U.S. interest in reopening its embassy in Minsk. This move aims to normalize bilateral relations, as reported by the Belta news agency.

The United States had initially closed its embassy in Minsk in February 2022 after observing that Russian President Vladimir Putin was using Belarus as a staging ground for military operations against Ukraine.

In a related development, Belarus released 52 prisoners who have since traveled to Lithuania, according to a spokesperson from the U.S. embassy in Vilnius. Coale had spearheaded a U.S. delegation to discuss diplomatic matters with Belarusian officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)