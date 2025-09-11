Left Menu

Belarus Frees 52 Prisoners Amid U.S. Diplomatic Push

Belarus has released 52 prisoners as part of a U.S.-led diplomatic effort to improve relations. President Trump previously urged Belarusian President Lukashenko to release 1,300 to 1,400 detainees. The move comes amid regional tensions involving Russia and marks an attempt to revive U.S.-Belarus diplomacy.

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Belarus has released 52 detainees following negotiations led by the United States. The individuals, of various nationalities, are headed to Lithuania with the U.S. delegation that facilitated the release.

President Donald Trump had previously urged Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to release detainees, referring to them as 'hostages.' The release aims to mend years of strained U.S.-Belarus relations.

This development coincides with high regional tensions, particularly surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as Belarus shares a border with several NATO states. Lukashenko, a close ally of Putin, has been navigating complex geopolitical waters while maintaining domestic control.

