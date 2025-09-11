Left Menu

Sweden Boosts Military Budget for Ukraine Support Amid Rising Tensions

Sweden is allocating 70 billion crowns for military aid to Ukraine over two years, with further support available to Poland. The funding will include purchasing additional artillery systems for Ukraine. Following a Russian drone incident in Poland, Sweden expressed readiness to provide NATO-coordinated assistance to Poland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:24 IST
Sweden is set to allocate an additional 70 billion crowns ($7.47 billion) for military support directed towards Ukraine over the forthcoming two years, confirmed Defence Minister Pal Jonson on Thursday. The country also maintains its readiness to extend support to Poland if necessitated by recent events.

A substantial portion of this additional funding will be utilized for procurement through Sweden's defense material agency, specifically the acquisition of more Archer artillery systems already in use by Ukrainian forces fighting Russian advances. In light of a suspected Russian drone maneuver in Poland on Wednesday, Sweden expressed solidarity with Poland, prepared to supply military support if required.

Jonson clarified that discussions have commenced with Poland's defense minister, assuring that resources would be available if Poland identifies a necessity, with such efforts coordinated within NATO frameworks. This assurance follows Poland's defensive actions against Russian drones in its airspace, marking a significant first for NATO engagement during the Ukraine conflict.

