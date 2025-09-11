In a move signifying international cooperation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced his support for U.S. President Donald Trump's peacemaking efforts. In an address, Lukashenko highlighted Trump's role in resolving global disputes.

At Trump's behest, Lukashenko released 52 prisoners. The freeing of these individuals marks a significant diplomatic gesture from Belarus.

According to Natalia Eismont, Lukashenko's press secretary, all the released individuals have departed Belarus, as corroborated by the Russian news agency TASS. This act underscores an alignment with Trump's mission towards global peace.

