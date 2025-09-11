Left Menu

Lukashenko Supports Trump's Peacemaking Ventures

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko supports U.S. President Donald Trump's peacemaking efforts, aligning with his mission to resolve global conflicts. Following Trump's request, Lukashenko released 52 prisoners, as reported by Belta. Natalia Eismont, his press secretary, confirmed that these individuals have left Belarus, according to TASS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:37 IST
In a move signifying international cooperation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced his support for U.S. President Donald Trump's peacemaking efforts. In an address, Lukashenko highlighted Trump's role in resolving global disputes.

At Trump's behest, Lukashenko released 52 prisoners. The freeing of these individuals marks a significant diplomatic gesture from Belarus.

According to Natalia Eismont, Lukashenko's press secretary, all the released individuals have departed Belarus, as corroborated by the Russian news agency TASS. This act underscores an alignment with Trump's mission towards global peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

