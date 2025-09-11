Left Menu

Rising Cybercrime Wave: Southwest Delhi's Battle Against Digital Fraud

Southwest Delhi faces a growing threat of cybercrime, with residents losing Rs 30 crore in over two-and-a-half years. Online trading scams and fake job offers are prevalent, particularly affecting those aged 18-44. Police identify key hotspots and methods, with significant recoveries and arrests made to combat this menace.

  • India

Southwest Delhi is grappling with an escalating cybercrime wave, resulting in staggering losses of approximately Rs 30 crore over more than two-and-a-half years. Online trading scams and fake job offers emerge as the top threats, particularly targeting individuals aged 18 to 44 years, as per police reports.

Police data sheds light on nationwide cybercrime hotspots contributing to Delhi's woes. Regions like Mewat, Jamtara, and parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat are notorious for diverse scams, from sextortion rackets to KYC frauds. Mule accounts, exploited by scammers to channel stolen funds, are also traced back to these regions.

This year, the district's cyber police registered 90 cases, with successful resolutions in more than half, leading to multiple arrests and significant financial recoveries. Despite advancements in law enforcement, officials stress that public awareness remains crucial in shielding citizens from digital fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

