Security Claims Spark Political Storm: Rahul Gandhi's Movements Under Scrutiny

The CRPF has flagged security protocol violations by Rahul Gandhi, prompting Congress to question the timing of these claims as Gandhi prepares to reveal new allegations of electoral fraud. The CRPF provides 'Z plus' security to Gandhi, who has been accused of unscheduled movements which the CRPF deems risky.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:44 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Tension brews as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) highlights potential security breaches by Rahul Gandhi, who faces accusations of compromising his protection during travel.

Congress perceives the timing as suspicious, particularly as Gandhi plans to disclose new evidence of alleged election misconduct by the ruling party.

Providing 'Z plus' protection to this high-profile leader, the CRPF stresses the necessity of adhering to security protocols. The force urges Gandhi to avoid unscheduled movements that could endanger him, referring to established guidelines by the central 'yellow book'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

