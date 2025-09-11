Tragedy in Kukatpally: Domestic Helpers Behind Heinous Murder
In Kukatpally, a 50-year-old woman was brutally murdered by two domestic helpers at her apartment. The suspects, allegedly seeking valuables, tied her up and inflicted fatal wounds before fleeing with gold and money. Police are actively pursuing the fugitives, with teams dispatched to Jharkhand.
In a shocking turn of events, a 50-year-old woman was gruesomely murdered by two domestic helpers at her Kukatpally apartment complex. Law enforcement formed five teams to capture the suspects, who remain at large, and are examining all available evidence, including CCTV footage.
The crime unfolded on Wednesday afternoon, implicating 21-year-old Harsha from Jharkhand, who had been working in the victim's household for just over a week. The assailants brutally tied and stabbed the victim before fleeing with some of her valuables.
The police investigation suggests the attackers tortured the woman to reveal hidden money, leading to her tragic demise. The family, originally from Kolkata, is coping with the shocking incident as authorities hunt for the perpetrators.
