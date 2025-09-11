Left Menu

Diplomatic Breakthrough: Belarus Frees Prisoners After U.S. Appeal

Belarus, following a request from U.S. President Trump, released 52 prisoners, with ties to multiple nations, and they headed to Lithuania under U.S. diplomatic escort. President Lukashenko's gesture comes amid attempts to thaw Belarus-U.S. relations. Sanctions relief on Belavia airlines accompanies the release, though it's less than the requested 1,300 total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable diplomatic success, Belarus freed 52 prisoners of various nationalities on Thursday after an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump. These prisoners traveled to Lithuania alongside the U.S. delegation that arranged their release, the U.S. embassy in Vilnius announced.

This release is part of an agreement where the U.S. will ease sanctions on Belarus's national airline, Belavia, permitting it to service and purchase aircraft components, providing a significant stride in repairing U.S.-Belarus relations.

While this was the largest release of prisoners by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, it fell short of the comprehensive release requested by Trump, who called for the freedom of almost 1,400 detainees in prior communications with Lukashenko.

(With inputs from agencies.)

