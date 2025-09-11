Vegetable Vendor Arrested After Year-Long Manhunt in Delhi Murder Case
A year-long manhunt ended with the arrest of Vakeel Malik, a vegetable seller, in connection with the murder of Naushad, a 19-year-old shot in Delhi. Malik was apprehended in Haryana after evading authorities since October 2024. He along with Shakeel and Prince were implicated in the crime.
Delhi police have arrested a vegetable seller, identified as Vakeel Malik, in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old youth. The victim, Naushad, was fatally shot in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area over a year ago.
Malik had been on the run since the October 2024 incident, which also left 29-year-old Asif injured. Following a tip-off, authorities apprehended Malik near Ballabhgarh Metro Station in Haryana.
Identified three men, including Malik, his brother Shakeel, and another accomplice, Prince, were implicated in the shooting incident. Shakeel is already in custody. Malik's arrest concluded a year-long chase after he admitted to his involvement in the malicious act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
