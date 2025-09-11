Dr. Jitendra Singh Opens Conference on Holistic District Development in Bihar

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the PMO for Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, inaugurated the two-day National Conference on “Holistic Development of Districts” in Patna, Bihar. The event, organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with the Government of Bihar, aims to showcase innovative governance practices and promote citizen-centric, inclusive development.

From Backwardness to Aspirations

Lauding the Aspirational Districts Programme introduced by the Modi Government, Dr. Singh emphasized that the model represents a shift in governance philosophy.

“The Aspirational District model is not about backwardness; it is about competitiveness and convergence,” he said.

He explained that districts are now evaluated using real-time data, scientific benchmarks, and citizen participation, making governance a dynamic, competitive process rather than a static, resource-based approach. The model, he noted, has changed how administrators and citizens view development, instilling pride and ambition where there was once stigma.

Bihar’s Role in India’s Growth Story

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary joined the discussions, highlighting Bihar’s resilience and progress, especially after the formation of Jharkhand, which left Bihar without many natural resources. Dr. Singh credited Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s administration for constructive collaboration with the Centre, citing the adoption of 238 online services, the Right to Public Services Act, Lok Seva Kendras, and Panchayat Sarkar Bhawans as prime examples of citizen-first governance.

Dr. Singh also drew from history, noting that Patna’s legacy as Pataliputra, the seat of Samrat Ashok’s governance, continues to inspire modern democratic institutions in Bihar.

Five Pillars of Holistic Development

The Minister outlined five guiding principles that must anchor district-level development:

Saturation of schemes – ensuring that every eligible citizen receives government benefits. Convergence – aligning Centre, State, and Panchayati Raj Institutions to create seamless delivery. Citizen participation – putting people at the heart of governance decisions. Innovation in governance – designing local solutions for local challenges. Replication of successful models – sharing best practices across districts to scale impact nationwide.

Innovations and International Recognition

Dr. Singh praised district officers for devising citizen-driven solutions, such as local panchayats ensuring Ujjwala gas cylinder delivery in flood-prone areas.

He also highlighted global recognition of India’s governance reforms. Countries like Madagascar have requested to adopt India’s CPGRAMS grievance redress system and the Digital Life Certificate model.

Other reforms noted include:

The scrapping of 1,600 obsolete laws, reducing bureaucratic red tape.

Transition from rule-based to role-based governance under Mission Karmayogi.

Implementation of the Swamitva Scheme to map rural land digitally.

Digital governance models that increase transparency and accessibility.

Special cleanliness and disposal drives generating over ₹1,200 crore from e-waste recycling.

Decentralised Governance Conferences

Dr. Singh explained that the DARPG deliberately holds regional-level national conferences in locations like Ladakh, Itanagar, Bhubaneswar, and Mumbai to move away from Delhi-centric platforms. This, he argued, provides officers across India with ownership and exposure to best practices in governance.

Towards Viksit Bharat

Concluding his address, Dr. Singh underlined that the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) can only be achieved through a whole-of-government and whole-of-nation approach, where inclusive governance and innovations directly translate into socio-economic transformation.

The conference will continue over two days, with senior officials, policy experts, and administrators exchanging ideas on replicable governance models to accelerate holistic district development across India.