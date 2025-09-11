India Boosts Ties with Mauritius Through $680 Million Assistance

On Thursday, India committed to a substantial $680 million in economic aid for Mauritius, targeting key sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure, and maritime security. This move aligns with New Delhi's strategic efforts to extend its influence in the Indian Ocean, amidst a backdrop of competitive geopolitical interests involving China.

The aid package, comprising grants and lines of credit, includes efforts to develop and surveil the Chagos archipelago's marine protected zone, which notably hosts the strategic U.S.-British base on Diego Garcia. Recently, Britain handed over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while leasing back the military base for a century.

India's support for Mauritius in reclaiming the islands, alongside backing the U.S. presence in the region, underscores its commitment to balancing China's growing presence through trade. The financial package, announced during the visit of Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, additionally includes funding for a new hospital, port redevelopment, and $25 million in budgetary assistance for the current financial year.