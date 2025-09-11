Left Menu

India Boosts Ties with Mauritius Through $680 Million Assistance

India has pledged $680 million to Mauritius for healthcare, infrastructure, and maritime security initiatives. This strategic move aims to strengthen ties in the Indian Ocean region, especially as both nations navigate geopolitical dynamics involving China's influence. The assistance also covers development in the Chagos archipelago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:16 IST
India Boosts Ties with Mauritius Through $680 Million Assistance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, India committed to a substantial $680 million in economic aid for Mauritius, targeting key sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure, and maritime security. This move aligns with New Delhi's strategic efforts to extend its influence in the Indian Ocean, amidst a backdrop of competitive geopolitical interests involving China.

The aid package, comprising grants and lines of credit, includes efforts to develop and surveil the Chagos archipelago's marine protected zone, which notably hosts the strategic U.S.-British base on Diego Garcia. Recently, Britain handed over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while leasing back the military base for a century.

India's support for Mauritius in reclaiming the islands, alongside backing the U.S. presence in the region, underscores its commitment to balancing China's growing presence through trade. The financial package, announced during the visit of Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, additionally includes funding for a new hospital, port redevelopment, and $25 million in budgetary assistance for the current financial year.

TRENDING

1
India's First Quantum Reference Facility Launches in Amaravati

India's First Quantum Reference Facility Launches in Amaravati

 India
2
G Sathiyan and Diya Chitale Triumph at UTT Table Tennis Championships

G Sathiyan and Diya Chitale Triumph at UTT Table Tennis Championships

 India
3
Punjab CM to Hold Strategic Flood Review Amid Massive Relief Efforts

Punjab CM to Hold Strategic Flood Review Amid Massive Relief Efforts

 India
4
Drone Drama: Poland-NATO's Tense Response to Russian Airspace Incursions

Drone Drama: Poland-NATO's Tense Response to Russian Airspace Incursions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025