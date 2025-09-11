Left Menu

CRPF Flags Rahul Gandhi Security Protocol Breaches Amid Political Tensions

The Central Reserve Police Force has highlighted violations in security protocols regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's movements. These concerns were communicated to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The timing of the communication has been questioned by the Congress, linking it to Gandhi's outspoken political activities.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has raised concerns about alleged breaches in security protocols by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. This information was revealed on Thursday by official sources who indicated that Gandhi's movements have not always followed the prescribed security guidelines.

The 55-year-old Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha receives 'Z plus (ASL)' protection, a top-tier level provided by the CRPF VIP security wing. The paramilitary force's concerns were officially communicated to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and were also made known to Gandhi's office.

The Congress party has reacted, questioning the timing of the CRPF's communication, especially since it coincides with Rahul Gandhi's active engagement against the BJP, notably on the alleged 'Vote Chori'. They view it as a possible attempt to intimidate the leader. The CRPF stresses that unscheduled movements increase security risks and that protocols, as detailed in the central 'yellow book', should always be adhered to.

