UAE says any attack on a Gulf state is an attack on the Gulf 'joined security system,' UAE official says

United Arab Emirates condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "hostile remarks" against Qatar, adding that any attack on a Gulf state is an attack on the Gulf's "joined security system," UAE official Afra Al Hameli said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu warned Qatar to either expel Hamas officials or "bring them to justice, because if you don't, we will".

Netanyahu's warning came a day after Israel attempted to kill Hamas political leaders in an airstrike on Doha, escalating its military campaign in the Middle East and prompting a flurry of international condemnations.

