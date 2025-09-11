Left Menu

Unveiling the Ghazwa-e-Hind Plot: Police Nab Suspected Terror Operatives in Delhi

The Delhi police have arrested a 26-year-old man, Kamran Qureshi, from Madhya Pradesh in connection with a terror module. He is one of five suspects allegedly involved in plans to declare a 'Khilafat zone' and wage 'jihad' in India. The arrests were part of a broader operation across multiple states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgarh | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi police have apprehended a 26-year-old man, Kamran Qureshi, from Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh, linked to a terror module unveiled by authorities.

Qureshi, among five suspects detained in a sweeping operation, was taken into custody following raids conducted across various states. These individuals were allegedly planning to establish a 'Khilafat zone' and carry out acts of 'jihad' in India, said Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Kushwah in a press briefing Thursday.

The suspects were reportedly radicalized via social media by a handler based in Pakistan, aiming to propagate the idea of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' and incite violence. Significant materials, including sulfur powder, sodium bicarbonate, and electronic devices, were seized from their hideouts and are under forensic examination, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

