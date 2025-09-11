High-Stakes Escalation: Israeli Attack Sows Discord in Gaza Negotiations

A recent Israeli airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar has sparked concerns over its implications for the Gaza conflict's resolution. Hamas officials assert the attack will not alter their conditions for a ceasefire.

The airstrike, executed in Doha, attempted to eliminate Hamas's political leaders during ceasefire discussions. U.S. authorities criticized the action as a unilateral move contrary to American and Israeli interests. Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum emphasized the group's insistence on key demands, including a full ceasefire and humanitarian relief.

The attack resulted in five Hamas casualties, including relatives of senior figures. Regional powers, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, alongside the European Union, condemned the strike. The assault risks undermining U.S.-supported negotiations aimed at brokering a peace deal and resolving the protracted conflict.

