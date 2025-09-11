Left Menu

Mumbai Police Nab Notorious History-Sheeter with Illegal Firearms

A history-sheeter was arrested in Mumbai for possessing a revolver and live rounds illegally. The accused, Hasan Abdul Kuddus Sheikh, was apprehended by the crime branch in Bandra. Sheikh, facing multiple robbery and dacoity charges, was booked under the Arms Act. Investigations are ongoing regarding the firearm's source.

Mumbai's crime branch arrested a 25-year-old individual on charges of illegal possession of firearms, uncovering a revolver and live ammunition. Officials revealed that the accused, Hasan Abdul Kuddus Sheikh, was apprehended near the Navpada Kabrastan area based on specific intelligence.

Renowned for his criminal history involving robbery and dacoity, Sheikh was swiftly booked under the Arms Act, marking another addition to his long list of offences. The arrest followed a meticulously planned operation by the police's elite unit.

Authorities are diligently investigating how Sheikh procured the firearm, ensuring all legal angles are pursued in this high-profile case of illegal armament possession.

