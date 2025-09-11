CBI Nabs Fugitive After Eight-Year Manhunt in Demonetisation Scam

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has captured Biranchi Narayan Das, who had been on the run for eight years in connection with an Rs 11.79 crore demonetisation scam. The arrest was achieved using advanced technology, marking the end of Das's elusiveness.

Das was allegedly involved in making fraudulent transactions through fictitious bank accounts, resulting in substantial financial loss to the government. Despite a charge-sheet filed in December 2019, Das evaded legal proceedings by constantly changing residences and identities.

His apprehension became possible on September 10, 2025, following comprehensive database cross-referencing and professional field operations by the CBI. Das was arrested in Kolkata and has been produced before a court, as confirmed by a CBI spokesperson.