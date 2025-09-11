Left Menu

CBI Nabs Fugitive After Eight-Year Manhunt in Demonetisation Scam

The CBI arrested Biranchi Narayan Das, a fugitive from Kolkata involved in an Rs 11.79 crore demonetisation scam. For eight years, Das evaded arrest using assumed identities and frequent relocations. The CBI finally apprehended him using advanced technological tools, ending his prolonged evasion from justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:43 IST
CBI Nabs Fugitive After Eight-Year Manhunt in Demonetisation Scam
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has captured Biranchi Narayan Das, who had been on the run for eight years in connection with an Rs 11.79 crore demonetisation scam. The arrest was achieved using advanced technology, marking the end of Das's elusiveness.

Das was allegedly involved in making fraudulent transactions through fictitious bank accounts, resulting in substantial financial loss to the government. Despite a charge-sheet filed in December 2019, Das evaded legal proceedings by constantly changing residences and identities.

His apprehension became possible on September 10, 2025, following comprehensive database cross-referencing and professional field operations by the CBI. Das was arrested in Kolkata and has been produced before a court, as confirmed by a CBI spokesperson.

TRENDING

1
Nepal's Unfolding Political Crisis: The Struggle for a Transitional Leader

Nepal's Unfolding Political Crisis: The Struggle for a Transitional Leader

 Nepal
2
Tragedy at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital: Rat Bites, Infant Deaths, and Negligence Allegations

Tragedy at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital: Rat Bites, Infant Deaths, and Negl...

 India
3
INS Aravali Commissioned to Bolster Indian Navy's Maritime Capability

INS Aravali Commissioned to Bolster Indian Navy's Maritime Capability

 India
4
Starlink Secures Internet Licence in Lebanon

Starlink Secures Internet Licence in Lebanon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025