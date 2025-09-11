Tragedy in Latur: Man's Sacrifice Ignites OBC Quota Debate

A 35-year-old man took his own life in Maharashtra's Latur, driven by fear that recent government actions might undermine reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The deceased, identified as Bharat Mahadev Karad, was an auto-rickshaw driver from Wangdari village.

Karad jumped into the Manjara river on Wednesday, leaving behind a note. In it, he expressed disillusionment, stating the government's recent resolution—in response to the Maratha quota agitation—betrayed long-standing efforts for an OBC quota. His family, struggling with poverty, emphasized Karad's deep concern over the resolution allowing Marathas Kunbi certificates.

The resolution, seen as a threat to existing OBC quotas, sparked unrest among communities. At Karad's funeral, a large crowd protested, further highlighting tensions over the resolution. Police have registered a case, and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)