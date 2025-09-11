Left Menu

Major Victory: Security Forces Take Down Top Naxal Leaders in Chhattisgarh

Security forces achieved a significant victory by eliminating 10 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, including Modem Balakrishna with a Rs 1 crore bounty. Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the joint operation by CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police, and DRG. Shah warned remaining Naxalites to surrender to halt future insurgency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:39 IST
Major Victory: Security Forces Take Down Top Naxal Leaders in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces scored a decisive victory against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district by killing 10 rebels, including their high-profile leader Modem Balakrishna.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the joint effort of CRPF's Cobra commandos, Chhattisgarh Police, and the DRG for their successful operation.

Minister Shah issued a stern warning to remaining Naxalites, urging them to surrender as the government aims to eradicate the insurgency by March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

