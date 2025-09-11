Major Victory: Security Forces Take Down Top Naxal Leaders in Chhattisgarh

Security forces scored a decisive victory against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district by killing 10 rebels, including their high-profile leader Modem Balakrishna.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the joint effort of CRPF's Cobra commandos, Chhattisgarh Police, and the DRG for their successful operation.

Minister Shah issued a stern warning to remaining Naxalites, urging them to surrender as the government aims to eradicate the insurgency by March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)