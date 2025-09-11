Left Menu

Blast Rattles Doda: Two Detained in Ongoing Investigation

Two individuals have been detained following a low-intensity explosion in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir. No injuries were reported. Investigations by police and forensic teams are ongoing to determine the nature of the blast. Section 144 has been imposed, with internet services suspended as a precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:39 IST
Blast Rattles Doda: Two Detained in Ongoing Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, two individuals have been detained after a low-intensity explosion shook Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The explosion occurred in Dumri-Thukar Mohalla, creating panic among residents, though no one was injured, according to official sources.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Shridhar Patil, confirmed the incident, stating an explosion-like sound was reported between 10:30 and 11:00 am. The police, along with forensic science lab teams, are meticulously investigating the cause and materials involved in the blast.

Authorities have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, restricting public movement in the district, while mobile internet and WiFi services remain suspended as a precaution. This event marks a significant incident since the last reported blast in Doda in January 2010, sparking heightened security and investigative efforts.

TRENDING

1
Tension Flares in Manipur Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

Tension Flares in Manipur Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

 India
2
Unearthing Silent Slaughter: Illegal Cattle Killing Sparks Outrage in Bhatkal

Unearthing Silent Slaughter: Illegal Cattle Killing Sparks Outrage in Bhatka...

 India
3
Tensions Mount in Doda: Detention Sparks Protests and Political Drama

Tensions Mount in Doda: Detention Sparks Protests and Political Drama

 India
4
BMW Biker's Social Media Stunt Backfires in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Arrest

BMW Biker's Social Media Stunt Backfires in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Arrest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025