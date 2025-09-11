Blast Rattles Doda: Two Detained in Ongoing Investigation

In a dramatic turn of events, two individuals have been detained after a low-intensity explosion shook Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The explosion occurred in Dumri-Thukar Mohalla, creating panic among residents, though no one was injured, according to official sources.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Shridhar Patil, confirmed the incident, stating an explosion-like sound was reported between 10:30 and 11:00 am. The police, along with forensic science lab teams, are meticulously investigating the cause and materials involved in the blast.

Authorities have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, restricting public movement in the district, while mobile internet and WiFi services remain suspended as a precaution. This event marks a significant incident since the last reported blast in Doda in January 2010, sparking heightened security and investigative efforts.