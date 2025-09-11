Lovers Arrested for Murder in Uttar Pradesh: A Fatal Affair

A dramatic turn of events unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district as police arrested a woman and her accomplice for allegedly murdering her husband. The victim's brother had filed a complaint signaling the sinister act.

Authorities revealed that the suspects, identified as Om Pal's wife Preeti and her lover Abhay, confessed during interrogation. They admitted to the crime, citing their affair and a desire to be together as motives.

The investigation disclosed that the duo viewed Om Pal as an impediment to their union, prompting them to execute their plan late one night. A scarf, used as the murder weapon, has been recovered as further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)