Lovers Arrested for Murder in Uttar Pradesh: A Fatal Affair
A woman and her lover were arrested in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly murdering her husband. The incident was reported by the victim's brother, leading to an investigation. The accused confessed to the crime, revealing a two-year affair as the motive for the murder.
- Country:
- India
A dramatic turn of events unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district as police arrested a woman and her accomplice for allegedly murdering her husband. The victim's brother had filed a complaint signaling the sinister act.
Authorities revealed that the suspects, identified as Om Pal's wife Preeti and her lover Abhay, confessed during interrogation. They admitted to the crime, citing their affair and a desire to be together as motives.
The investigation disclosed that the duo viewed Om Pal as an impediment to their union, prompting them to execute their plan late one night. A scarf, used as the murder weapon, has been recovered as further investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- murder
- Bulandshahr
- Preeti
- Abhay
- Om Pal
- police
- investigation
- arrest
- crime
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Thwart Pakistan-Linked Jihadist Plot Targeting India
Hyderabad Heist: Police Nab Jewel Thieves, Recover Rs 1.5 Crore Loot
Smuggling Smashed: Noida Police Bust Khair Wood Racket
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Alleged ISIS-Linked Plot with Key Arrests
Punjab Police Cracks Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Ring