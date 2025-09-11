Left Menu

Lovers Arrested for Murder in Uttar Pradesh: A Fatal Affair

A woman and her lover were arrested in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly murdering her husband. The incident was reported by the victim's brother, leading to an investigation. The accused confessed to the crime, revealing a two-year affair as the motive for the murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:42 IST
Lovers Arrested for Murder in Uttar Pradesh: A Fatal Affair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic turn of events unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district as police arrested a woman and her accomplice for allegedly murdering her husband. The victim's brother had filed a complaint signaling the sinister act.

Authorities revealed that the suspects, identified as Om Pal's wife Preeti and her lover Abhay, confessed during interrogation. They admitted to the crime, citing their affair and a desire to be together as motives.

The investigation disclosed that the duo viewed Om Pal as an impediment to their union, prompting them to execute their plan late one night. A scarf, used as the murder weapon, has been recovered as further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension Flares in Manipur Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

Tension Flares in Manipur Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

 India
2
Unearthing Silent Slaughter: Illegal Cattle Killing Sparks Outrage in Bhatkal

Unearthing Silent Slaughter: Illegal Cattle Killing Sparks Outrage in Bhatka...

 India
3
Tensions Mount in Doda: Detention Sparks Protests and Political Drama

Tensions Mount in Doda: Detention Sparks Protests and Political Drama

 India
4
BMW Biker's Social Media Stunt Backfires in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Arrest

BMW Biker's Social Media Stunt Backfires in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Arrest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025