Judicial Bench Vacancy Sparks Constitutional Debate

A significant legal question is set to be addressed by a five-judge constitution bench this Friday, focusing on whether a judicial officer with prior bar experience qualifies for the position of an additional district judge when a vacancy arises.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and including Justices MM Sundresh, Aravind Kumar, SC Sharma, and K Vinod Chandran, will deliberate on this matter. This follows a referral by the Supreme Court on August 12, which questioned whether district judge eligibility should be assessed at the point of appointment, application, or both.

Previously, the court had addressed an appeal against a Kerala High Court ruling that annulled a district judge's appointment because the appointee was not an active advocate at the time of appointment but was in judicial service. The petitioner had seven years of experience when he applied.

