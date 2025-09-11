Mistaken Identity: High Court Quashes Wrongful Detention

The Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh High Court has overturned the wrongful detention of Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Anantnag district, jailed in April 2024 due to a mistaken identity. The court found that his detention was based on an FIR not related to him but to another individual.

Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi criticized the authorities for the oversight, calling the decision to detain Ganie a result of 'non-application of mind.' Authorities argued his detention was necessary to maintain order during the 2024 elections, but the court found no justification.

The detention was ruled illegal, and Ganie was ordered to be released immediately. The court highlighted the serious lapse by the authorities and the wrongful detention's implication on justice and individual rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)