Internet Blackout and Unrest: The Crisis in Doda

Tensions have flared in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, following the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the controversial Public Safety Act. His arrest led to over 80 detentions and violent clashes between protestors and security forces, prompting a precautionary internet blackout.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to visit Doda for a first-hand assessment, criticizing the move as undermining democratic values. The region remains tense, with prohibitive orders in place and continued unrest among residents.

This incident marks the first detention of a sitting MLA in Jammu and Kashmir under the stringent law, which allows for detention without charge or trial for up to two years. Schools and roads have been affected, showcasing the crisis's profound impact on the region's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)