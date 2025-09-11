Left Menu

Internet Blackout and Unrest: The Crisis in Doda

Tensions escalate in Doda as an internet blackout accompanies the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act. Prohibitory orders continue as PDP president Mehbooba Mufti urges Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to assess the situation, amidst concerns over authoritarian measures impacting democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions have flared in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, following the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the controversial Public Safety Act. His arrest led to over 80 detentions and violent clashes between protestors and security forces, prompting a precautionary internet blackout.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to visit Doda for a first-hand assessment, criticizing the move as undermining democratic values. The region remains tense, with prohibitive orders in place and continued unrest among residents.

This incident marks the first detention of a sitting MLA in Jammu and Kashmir under the stringent law, which allows for detention without charge or trial for up to two years. Schools and roads have been affected, showcasing the crisis's profound impact on the region's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

