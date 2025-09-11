Left Menu

Delhi Police Thwart Pakistan-Linked Jihadist Plot Targeting India

Delhi Police have dismantled a Pakistan-handled terror module planning to establish a Caliphate in India through jihad. Five men were arrested across multiple states, halting their preparations involving weapon and explosive manufacturing. Their operations were directed by a Pakistan-based handler via encrypted communications.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant counter-terror measure, the Delhi Police Special Cell has disrupted a Pakistan-handled terror module intent on creating a 'Khilafat' in India through aggressive strategies. Five radicals were apprehended from varied states, and a substantial cache comprising of firearms, ammunition, and bomb-making chemicals was seized.

The Delhi Police, in coordination with units from Jharkhand, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, managed to dismantle this pan-India terrorist network. The suspects aimed to develop secret jihadi training bases, with the overarching plan to advance the radical Islamist vision of 'Gazwa-e-Hind'.

The group's leader, a 23-year-old from Jharkhand, was influenced by a Pakistan-based handler who provided guidance via secured social media networks. Arrests were made following intensive raids, preventing potential attacks during the festive season, and revealing a plot that had advanced to actual readiness in weapon and IED manufacturing.

