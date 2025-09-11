Left Menu

BMW Biker's Social Media Stunt Backfires in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Arrest

A man and his associate were arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for outraging women's modesty and reckless driving. They filmed social media videos involving loud honking near girl students, causing distress. Both face charges under multiple laws, and the main accused later apologized in a viral video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A man and his associate were apprehended in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for allegedly outraging women's modesty and driving unsafely while recording videos for social media, according to a police statement on Thursday.

The Damini police squad received reports indicating that a BMW motorcycle, driven without a license plate, was causing panic among female students at MGM University. The motorcyclist was reportedly blasting especially loud horns to startle passersby, as captured by his associate on video.

Following a complaint by Damini squad's constable Kalpana Kharat, an investigation identified the culprits as 19-year-old Shaikh Samir of Baijipura and his associate Syed Ijaz. They were detained for their actions and now face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Motor Vehicles Act, and Information Technology Act. Samir's apology video post-arrest gained viral attention online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

