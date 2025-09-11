Transforming Border Villages: Pride and Progress in Ladakh

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, reaffirmed India's commitment to the development and welfare of its border villages, describing them as "pillars of national strength and pride."

During a visit to Thang, the country's northernmost village along the LoC, Gupta reviewed security with senior Army officials, praising their dedication in defending national borders.

Gupta emphasized government initiatives in road connectivity, healthcare, and education through flagship schemes like the Vibrant Villages Programme, while advocating for border tourism to promote local culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)