Transforming Border Villages: Pride and Progress in Ladakh
Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, emphasizes the Indian government's commitment to the development of border villages. Visiting Thang, the northernmost village, he highlights initiatives in road connectivity, healthcare, education, and tourism, while commending the Indian Army's role in national security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thang(Nubra) | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:56 IST
Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, reaffirmed India's commitment to the development and welfare of its border villages, describing them as "pillars of national strength and pride."
During a visit to Thang, the country's northernmost village along the LoC, Gupta reviewed security with senior Army officials, praising their dedication in defending national borders.
Gupta emphasized government initiatives in road connectivity, healthcare, and education through flagship schemes like the Vibrant Villages Programme, while advocating for border tourism to promote local culture.
