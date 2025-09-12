Left Menu

Shocking Crime in Talgram: Teenager's Ordeal

A deaf and mute teenager was allegedly raped by a neighbor in Talgram, prompting police to file a case under the POCSO Act. The accused, Nikhil, is currently absconding. Authorities are actively searching for him after the teenager's father filed a complaint detailing the horrific incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannauj | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A heinous crime has come to light in the Talgram police station area, where a deaf and mute teenager was allegedly raped by a neighbor, authorities reported on Thursday.

Talgram police have registered a case under the POCSO Act against the suspect, Nikhil, 25, who is reported to be absconding. Efforts are underway to apprehend him.

The incident came to light after a complaint by the teenager's father, who stated that while he was at work in the field, Nikhil lured his daughter to his house and committed the crime. The case involves sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act. PTI CORR ABN MPL MPL

(With inputs from agencies.)

