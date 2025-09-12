Shocking Crime in Talgram: Teenager's Ordeal

A heinous crime has come to light in the Talgram police station area, where a deaf and mute teenager was allegedly raped by a neighbor, authorities reported on Thursday.

Talgram police have registered a case under the POCSO Act against the suspect, Nikhil, 25, who is reported to be absconding. Efforts are underway to apprehend him.

The incident came to light after a complaint by the teenager's father, who stated that while he was at work in the field, Nikhil lured his daughter to his house and committed the crime. The case involves sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act. PTI CORR ABN MPL MPL

