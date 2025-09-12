Lockdown at Naval Academy: A Developing Situation

Officials at the United States Naval Academy in Maryland initiated a lockdown on Thursday following threats reported at the military school.

The academy, situated in Annapolis, is collaborating with local law enforcement to assess the credibility of these threats, confirmed Lt. Naweed Lemar, the base's spokesperson, via a statement.

'The base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution,' noted Lt. Lemar. 'This situation is evolving, and updates will be released as they become available.'

(With inputs from agencies.)