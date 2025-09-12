Left Menu

Lockdown at Naval Academy: A Developing Situation

The United States Naval Academy in Maryland was placed on lockdown due to reported threats. Law enforcement is actively investigating the situation. Updates will be provided as they become available, according to Lt. Naweed Lemar, the spokesperson for the base hosting the academy in Annapolis.

Updated: 12-09-2025 04:57 IST
Officials at the United States Naval Academy in Maryland initiated a lockdown on Thursday following threats reported at the military school.

The academy, situated in Annapolis, is collaborating with local law enforcement to assess the credibility of these threats, confirmed Lt. Naweed Lemar, the base's spokesperson, via a statement.

'The base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution,' noted Lt. Lemar. 'This situation is evolving, and updates will be released as they become available.'

