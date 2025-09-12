High-Powered Rifle Linked to Charlie Kirk Shooting

Investigators in the United States announced the recovery of a bolt-action rifle on Thursday, believed to be tied to the politically motivated shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, described as an assassination by former President Donald Trump. Kirk, known for his influence on young Republican voters, was shot while speaking at a Utah university.

The weapon, characterized as a high-powered Mauser .30-06 bolt-action rifle, was located in a wooded area close to the crime scene. Such rifles, known for their precision, are typically favored by marksmen and hunters. The FBI is currently analyzing the weapon for further leads.

Authorities released surveillance footage showcasing the suspect's escape, highlighting a meticulous plan, including discarding the rifle along the getaway path. Additional evidence, such as engraved ammunition, is still under investigation to decode potential meanings.