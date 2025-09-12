Left Menu

High-Powered Rifle Linked to Charlie Kirk Shooting

Investigators in the U.S. have recovered a bolt-action rifle believed to be used in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The Mauser rifle, found near the Utah shooting site, is undergoing forensic analysis. Officials describe the suspect as meticulously planning the attack, leaving the weapon behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 07:45 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 07:45 IST
High-Powered Rifle Linked to Charlie Kirk Shooting

Investigators in the United States announced the recovery of a bolt-action rifle on Thursday, believed to be tied to the politically motivated shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, described as an assassination by former President Donald Trump. Kirk, known for his influence on young Republican voters, was shot while speaking at a Utah university.

The weapon, characterized as a high-powered Mauser .30-06 bolt-action rifle, was located in a wooded area close to the crime scene. Such rifles, known for their precision, are typically favored by marksmen and hunters. The FBI is currently analyzing the weapon for further leads.

Authorities released surveillance footage showcasing the suspect's escape, highlighting a meticulous plan, including discarding the rifle along the getaway path. Additional evidence, such as engraved ammunition, is still under investigation to decode potential meanings.

TRENDING

1
Hyundai's Battery Plant Faces Delays Amid Immigration Raid

Hyundai's Battery Plant Faces Delays Amid Immigration Raid

 Global
2
Lockdown and Aerial Evacuation at Naval Academy Amid Threat Reports

Lockdown and Aerial Evacuation at Naval Academy Amid Threat Reports

 United States
3
False Alarm at Annapolis: Shooter Threat Deemed Nonexistent

False Alarm at Annapolis: Shooter Threat Deemed Nonexistent

 Global
4
False Alarm: No Shooter Threat Found at U.S. Naval Academy

False Alarm: No Shooter Threat Found at U.S. Naval Academy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025