Rajasthan ACB Busts Multi-Employee Bribery Ring at Dholpur Municipal Council

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Rajasthan arrested five Dholpur Municipal Council employees for allegedly accepting a Rs 3.10 lakh bribe. The officials were caught during a sting operation. Additional suspects, including the municipal council commissioner, are under investigation in this high-profile corruption case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-09-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 08:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan Police has cracked down on corruption within the Dholpur Municipal Council, arresting five employees for allegedly accepting a bribe worth Rs 3.10 lakh. The arrests were made after a trap was laid based on a complaint received against the officials.

According to an official, the complaint involved a demand for Rs 3.10 lakh from a contractor in exchange for releasing a cheque related to drainage work. The sting operation was executed inside the municipal council's office, where the accused were caught in the act of accepting the bribe.

The arrested individuals include Assistant Engineer Priya Jha, Senior Assistants Neeraj Sharma and Bharat Parmar, Fire Department driver Devendra Kumar Sharma, and contractual worker Harendra Gurjar. ACB's Additional Director General, Smita Srivastava, disclosed that Parmar received Rs 50,000, Neeraj Sharma and Devendra Kumar shared Rs 2 lakh, and Gurjar was caught with Rs 60,000 allegedly on Jha's instructions. Authorities are also questioning municipal council Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma for his possible involvement.

